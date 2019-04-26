Testing cultural boundaries

This selection of writings by Shanta Gokhale contains her journalism spanning several decades, short stories, and plays. The book ends with her play Rosemary for Remembrance but encapsulates Ms Gokhale’s imagination as a creative writer and critic, and, in a sense, contains all the concerns that occupy most of the writing in this book.

I will begin by placing Ms Gokhale, the playwright, at the centre, to borrow the title of one of her earlier books, The Playwright at the Centre. In the play, Ophelia and Gertrude, two of the women in Hamlet, who pay for their desires, are the ...