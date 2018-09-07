The 52-km circumambulation of Tibet's Mount Kailash is no ordinary trek

It felt like I was standing naked before the gods. I had woken up before first light and gone out into the biting cold to see if I could catch a glimpse of Mount Kailash and make a prayer for fair weather for my journey.

It was the most daunting day of my Kora, the four-day, 52-km circumambulation of Kailash. Today, over the course of 18.5 km I would climb 1,900 ft through the Hla Chu valley to the highest point at Dolma La Pass (18,500 ft), and then make a steep, 2,600-ft descent into the Dzong Chu valley. Campfire reports had it that everyone attempting the Kora over the past few days ...