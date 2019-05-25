The climate refugees: Sunderband seas sink islands, render people homeless

About three years ago when Sabina woke up one morning to see her farm disappear, it was no surprise to her. She had been anticipating this for long. The swelling river first washed away her land, then her home at Ghoramara, the sinking island of the Sundarbans.

After the deluge, Sabina and her family were forced to move to a mud house in the nearby Sagar Island, the putative refugee capital of the Sundarbans. In the absence of any employment opportunities in the area, Sabina’s husband migrated to Kerala to work as a construction worker. Then, last year, Sabina’s husband ...