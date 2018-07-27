The Rajneesh Chronicles: A look inside the criminal world of Rajneeshpuram

Right after the release of Wild Wild Country, the Netflix Original documentary on the life and cult of Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh, there was an explosion of debate on the numerous WhatsApp groups of which I am part.

Expectedly, older women on the family groups giggled about the nudity in the documentary and some of the middle-aged men and women raged against what they saw as an attempt to malign the self-styled guru. But the real surprise was that younger men and women in their 20s fiercely defended the events described in the documentary and the reviled documentary itself as a conspiracy ...