The road to world power

Belt and Road: A Chinese World Order Bruno Macaes Penguin, Rs 599, 208 pages Bruno Macaes is a former Portuguese Minister for Europe and has authored a well-received book, The Dawn of Eurasia, which explored the re-emergence of Eurasia as the likely centre of gravity of a new international order. It focused on China as the key factor in this transition and its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) as an instrumentality in reshaping the emerging order.

Mr Macaes’ latest book, Belt and Road, takes the story forward. It narrates in sharp relief the breath-taking ambition of ...