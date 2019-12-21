The treats in store at the latest edition of Mumbai Art Weekend

Since it was dreamt up in 2012, the Mumbai Gallery Weekend has gone from trying to take art to the people, to bringing people to the art. For its first edition, the organisers —galleries in the Fort, Kala Ghoda and Colaba areas – had gathered in a single hall in Bandra’s Taj Land’s End hotel and pooled their artworks to create a set of exhibitions.

What they really needed, however, was to invigorate their own flock of tony South Mumbai spaces with patrons from everywhere in the city. Which is why they switched to hosting a theme-less yet somehow coordinated weekend ...