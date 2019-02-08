Through her eyes

It is a poignant moment. Arpita Singh’s portrait of a man, not yet old, but dying anyway, is melancholic. There is a sense of loss even though the business of life carries on all around him.

At Arpita Singh’s retrospective at the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art in Delhi, the man’s son stands looking pensively at his father’s portrait. Perhaps he relives those moments, remembers a time long ago. Other paintings include images of his sister whose life appeared to fascinate the artist equally. A neighbour to the family whose lives she chronicled for a while, these paintings ...