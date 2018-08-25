The Death of Truth review: How fake US election news generated more readers

Following US President Donald Trump on Twitter can be very gratifying. His nicknames for archrivals, his flippant use of messaging lingo and a demeanour that most presidents would be horrified to be identified with make for excellent lunchtime entertainment.

At the heart of it, though, is a serious breakdown of language, objectivity and humanitarian values. Michiko Kakutani, The New York Times’s award-winning former literary critic, unpacks the phenomenon of warped relativism that is replacing an objective truth through a long history of literary works that seemed to have ...