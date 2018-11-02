Try these 20 ways for a self-indulgent and different Diwali this year

Old-timers remember Diwali as a simple family affair, marked by lights, laughter and warmth. Now, it’s dusty, noisy and ostentatious. Depressing? Not if you beat the revellers at their own game.

Presenting a variety of ways to have an indulgent, not necessarily expensive — and quite different — Diwali. Get on top of pollution Go drinking at a sky bar and get a ringside view of the fireworks. Pretty much all the metros have one: try the Dome at the Intercontinental (Mumbai), High Ultra Lounge at the World Trade Centre ...