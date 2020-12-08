Twelve Indian celebrities feature in Forbes Asia's 100 digital stars list

on Tuesday released a list of Asia’s 100 digital stars list, which puts in spotlight Asia-Pacific’s most influential celebrities on The list highlights celebrities with powerful presence. Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Shahrukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, and Hritik Roshan are among the Indian celebrities featuring in the list.

“Much of the region’s population is spending time isolated at home, where people are relying on their screens for communication and entertainment.

We’ve given special focus to celebrities who, despite cancelled physical events and activities, managed to remain active and relevant, largely by using to interact with their fans, raise awareness and inspire optimism. Many also used their influence to help worthy causes, especially those with a Covid-19 focus,” said

Indian celebrities in Asia’s 100 digital stars list:

Amitabh Bachchan

Social media followers: 105 million

Amitabh Bachchan helped raise $7 million for Covid-19 relief in May.

Akshay Kumar

Social media followers: 131 million

Donated $4 million to Covid-19 relief in India. Took part in the “I for India” fundraising concert on Facebook Live in May that raised $7 million for GiveIndia’s Covid-19 fund.

Alia Bhat

Social media followers: 74 million

Started Coexist, an eco-and animal-focused website

Shahrukh Khan

Social media followers: 106 million

The World Economic Forum (WEF) honored him in 2018 for championing women’s and children’s rights.

Ranveer Singh

Social media followers: 62 million

Endorses everything from condoms to Swiss tourism.

Hrithik Roshan

Social media followers: 33 million on Instagram

Appeared in “I for India” concert in May to raise funds for Covid-19 workers; his Instagram post of the event drew over 2 million views

Neha Kakkar

Social media followers: 49 million on Instagram

Won the Listeners Choice Song of the Year at India’s Mirchi Music Awards 2020

Shahid Kapoor

Social media followers: 67 million

Earned nominations for Best Actor and won Entertainer of the Year at India’s Screen Awards 2020

Madhuri Dixit

Hosted an online dance class in April to teach fans new moves during lockdown

Katrina Kaif

Social media followers: 45 million on Instagram

Kaif’s Instagram posts endorsing Reebok have scored over 15 million likes

Anushka Sharma

Social media followers: 84 million

Advocates for women’s and environmental causes

Shreya Ghoshal