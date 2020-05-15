Who are the people who manage to get us laughing in these grim times?

A girl whom I had a major crush on once told me that she envied my long, silky hair after spotting me on my terrace on a Sunday afternoon. It was an unlikely compliment for a 13-year-old Sikh boy. I blushed. It was embarrassing.

Sixteen years later and with much shorter hair, anecdotes from my miserable teenage years make for endearing jokes today. But you know what’s better than a Sardar joke? A Sardar joke illustration. Dalbir Singh (@sikhpark on Instagram) is terribly good at visualising our collective misfortunes. He started the handle after 9/11 to inform his fellow ...