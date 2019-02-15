Why run at all, instead of hitting the gym or picking up a sport?

It comes to us naturally. We crawl, we walk and we run. Then, somewhere down the line, we lose our way. Skip a few years and track and field sounds like that obscure sport reserved only for the gifted.

And just like that, on a Sunday morning, we pick it up again. It could be Eliud Kipchoge’s marathon feat in Italy (unrecorded but fastest at 2:00:25) that brings us back on track, or a neighbour hollering about a running club. Or maybe just a new layer of fat around the waist. Most of us can pick up running as easily as we leave it. The challenge, then, is to take it beyond that one ...