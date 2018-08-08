2 hurt in fire at BPCL's Mumbai refinery; firm says situation under control

A fire accident was reported at Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL)'s refinery on Wednesday, the company said in a statement.

"A fire occurred at Refinery at Mahul plant today at around 14.45 hours," it said.

At the time of writing this story, the company said two people sustained minor injuries due to a blast. "They were attended at our Refinery Medical Centre and are being taken to hospital for further treatment," the statement said.

in its statement added that the fire broke out in the compressor shed of a hydrocracker plant. "The fire is being fought by the Refinery firefighting team. The fire is still on but is under control."