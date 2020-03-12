2019 was a tough year but optimistic about future: L&T's Subrahmanyan

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is one year away from its 'Lakshya 2021' business plan, where it set a Rs 2-trillion revenue target. S N Subrahmanyan, chief executive officer and managing director of the company, told Amritha Pillay and Dev Chatterjee that he was still positive about meeting the target.

Referring to the current financial year as one of the toughest, he added that the stoppage of infrastructure projects in multiple states, macroeconomic concerns, and the coronavirus scare have led to the company losing its growth momentum briefly. Edited excerpts: How has the Mindtree ...