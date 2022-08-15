JUST IN
5G networks: The next big battle in India's telecom space is about to begin

Now that the bidding for spectrum is over, the next big battle lies in standalone versus non-standalone networks

Topics
5G network | telecom sector | Bharti Airtel

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

5g
Bharti Airtel’s main rival, Reliance Jio, surprised the market, including competing telcos, by acquiring 10 MHz in the 700 MHz band at a stiff price tag of Rs 40,000 crore

In its analyst call after the financial results a few days ago, Bharti Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal spent a substantial amount of time clearing the air on what he said were “misconceptions” about 700 MHz, for which Bharti did not bid, and on its decision to opt for a non-standalone (NSA) 5G network.

First Published: Mon, August 15 2022. 19:12 IST

