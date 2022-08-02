JUST IN
We've demonstrated our quality & capability to enter US, Europe: SII CEO
Real estate demand from industries is seeing a steep rise: Arun Nanda
We will grow VNB in line with industry after FY23: ICICI Pru Life MD & CEO
We're geared to launch a new molecule every 1-2 years: Biocon Biologics MD
How Cognizant's Rajesh Nambiar sees demand going up, attrition coming down
We are positive on PSU space as valuations are attractive: Anish Tawakley
We invested, supported our UK biz for a long time: Tata Steel's Narendran
I didn't want to quit when the scorecard was weak: HDFC AMC's Prashant Jain
This year we have seen a massive shift to the cloud: SAP APJ president
No plan to pass interest rate hike to MFI customers: Suryoday SFB's Babu
You are here: Home » Companies » Q&A
SP Group sells entire stake in Jammu highway project to NIIF for $290 mn
DBS Bank India reports profit after tax of Rs 167 crore in 2021-22
Business Standard

We've demonstrated our quality & capability to enter US, Europe: SII CEO

80-90% of our global capacity will be in India, says SII CEO Adar Poonawalla

Topics
Serum Institute of India | Coronavirus Vaccine

Sohini Das 

Adar Poonawalla
Adar Poonawalla

Having played a crucial role in providing Covid vaccine to the world, Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer (CEO) of Serum Institute of India, is busy charting plans for the future. In an interview with Sohini Das, Poonawalla speaks about his plans with new technology and on international footprint. Edited excerpts:

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Serum Institute of India

First Published: Tue, August 02 2022. 23:36 IST

`
.