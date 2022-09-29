JUST IN
Business Standard

80% of IT employees need better reason to go to office, says report

Several companies, the report claims, have introduced higher variable pay and employee engagement budgets while cutting down the internet allowance to make employees return to the office

Sourabh Lele  |  New Delhi 

offices, employees
Eighty per cent of Indian IT companies’ employees say they need a better reason to go to office, according to the ‘Work Trend Index Report’ released by Microsoft.

The annual work trend report is based on an external study of 20,000 information workers, managers, and business decision-makers from 11 countries, drawing on an analysis of trillions of Microsoft 365 productivity signals, LinkedIn labour trends, and Glint People Science insights.

According to the report, a “hyper focus” on productivity is hurting the well-being of the companies' employees and causing attrition.

Over 90 per cent of employees and managers in India disagree about the productivity in the hybrid work model.

93% of Indian IT sector employees say they are productive at work

9% of managers say hybrid work model can give them confidence that employees are productive

93% of managers claim getting employees back to office is a cause of concern for them

47% of employees and 58% of leaders in India report they are already burnt out at work

44% of companies rarely, if ever, collect employee feedback

66% of employees think changing companies is the best way to improve skills

90% of employees say they would switch job if they could benefit more from learning and development opportunities

First Published: Thu, September 29 2022. 19:57 IST

