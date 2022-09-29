80% of IT employees need better reason to go to office, says report

-
ALSO READ
Productivity 'hyper focus' hurting employees, causing attrition: Report
Quarterly appraisals, mass hiring: How India Inc is tackling attrition
Companies using stay interviews to contain high attrition rates: Report
Attrition to remain high as millennials demand better pay, promotion: PwC
Attrition continues to hit margins at top-tier IT companies in Q1FY23
-
Eighty per cent of Indian IT companies’ employees say they need a better reason to go to office, according to the ‘Work Trend Index Report’ released by Microsoft.
The annual work trend report is based on an external study of 20,000 information workers, managers, and business decision-makers from 11 countries, drawing on an analysis of trillions of Microsoft 365 productivity signals, LinkedIn labour trends, and Glint People Science insights.
According to the report, a “hyper focus” on productivity is hurting the well-being of the companies' employees and causing attrition.
Over 90 per cent of employees and managers in India disagree about the productivity in the hybrid work model.
Several companies, the report claims, have introduced higher variable pay and employee engagement budgets while cutting down the internet allowance to make employees return to the office.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, September 29 2022. 19:57 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU