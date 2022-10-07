A Balasubramanian re-elected Amfi chairman, Sundeep Sikka to head ETF panel

A and Radhika Gupta have been re-elected as the chairman and vice-chairperson of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).

Vishal Kapoor will continue to helm the industry body's committee of certified distributors, while Nilesh Shah and Navneet Munot will remain the chief of valuation committee and equity CIO committee, respectively.

Sundeep Sikka has been elected as the chairman of ETF committee and Radhika Gupta as the chairperson of the committee on operations, compliance and risk.