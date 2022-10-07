JUST IN
Business Standard

A Balasubramanian re-elected Amfi chairman, Sundeep Sikka to head ETF panel

Vishal Kapoor remains head of committee of certified distributors, Nilesh Shah and Navneet Munot stay as chief of valuation committee and equity CIO panel, respectively

Topics
Amfi | Balasubramanian | mutual fund sector

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

A Balasubramanian
A Balasubramanian

A Balasubramanian and Radhika Gupta have been re-elected as the chairman and vice-chairperson of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).

Vishal Kapoor will continue to helm the industry body's committee of certified distributors, while Nilesh Shah and Navneet Munot will remain the chief of valuation committee and equity CIO committee, respectively.

Sundeep Sikka has been elected as the chairman of ETF committee and Radhika Gupta as the chairperson of the committee on operations, compliance and risk.

First Published: Fri, October 07 2022. 18:20 IST

