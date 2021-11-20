A better balancesheet, green plans behind RIL's change of tack for oil biz

Reliance Industries Ltd’s (RIL) decision to not carve out its oil to chemicals (O2C) business into a separate company and get in Saudi Aramco as a partner in it may have a lot to do with a realignment that is needed to strengthen its green energy foray.

At the same time, its better debt position with cash and cash equivalent at Rs 259,476 crore surpassing its gross debt of Rs 255,891 crore puts it in a better financial position, obviating the need to get in any equity support. RIL now plans to take in partners in its new energy and specialty chemical businesses which means its ...