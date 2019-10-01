A slew of alternative ride services to make sure you get to office on time

Ishita Kothiyal, 23, recently started working at a digital advertising firm. In her very first month, she had to struggle to avail the services of ride-hailing platforms such as Uber and Ola, with frequent cancellations, surge pricing and a host of other issues making it difficult for her to get to her workplace on time.

Her colleagues then introduced her to an alternative transportation service called Quick Ride. The firm is focused on office-going commuters and connects them to carpooling owners who themselves are verified-working professionals employed in the same organisations or ...