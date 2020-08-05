A white knight galvanises Eveready as it struggles amid debt problems

Brij Mohan Khaitan stepped into the elite world of tea as a white knight when in 1961, a Marwari businessman, B Bajoria, had cornered a 25 per cent stake in Bishnauth, part of one of India’s top managing agency firms, Williamson Magor & Company. The shareholding was just a per cent short of the 26 per cent promoter holding.

A rattled Richard Magor — then at the helm — made an offer to Khaitan, who used to supply packaging materials and fertilisers to the company, to become a partner. The rest is history — Khaitan not only made it to the board of directors, ...