AB InBev, Airtel lead second cluster 2 of IIM Ahmedabad placements

Consumer goods and consumer services majors AB InBev and Airtel led the second cluster of final placements process for the two-year post graduate programme (PGP) batch of 2020 at

Including pre-placement offers (PPOs), while AB InBev made the highest number of offers at eight, Airtel extended seven.

follows a cluster system of final placements process where sectors are invited in cohorts at regular intervals. The first cluster of the final placement process for the PGP class of 2020 at comprised six cohorts including advertising & media, consumer goods, consumer services, consumer electronics, general management & leadership as well as retail B2B & B2C.

Among the general management cohort, CK Birla Group made the highest number of offers at six.

Apart from AB InBev and Airtel, the consumer goods, consumer services and consumer electronics cohorts included regular recruiters like Asian Paints, CavinKare, Dabur, ITC, Lenovo, L’Oreal, Nestle, Procter and Gamble, Samsung, Tata Sky and Wipro.

The General Management and Leadership cohort comprised regular recruiters such as the Aditya Birla Group, CK Birla Group, Reliance Industries Limited and Tata Administrative Services, while the Retail B2B & B2C cohort consisted of firms like Amazon, eShakti and Apparel Group among others. New recruiters, including Colgate and Diageo, also participated in the process.

Having always had a healthy mix of diverse cohorts, a variety of roles were offered across geographies including UAE during the second cluster. In all, consumer goods firms extended the highest number of offers, closely followed by consumer services and general management firms.

Earlier in the first cluster, consulting major McKinsey & Company and The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) emerged as the top recruiters, extending 27 and 23 offers including PPOs. The first cluster of the final placement process comprised four cohorts including investment banking & markets, management consulting, advisory consulting and private equity, venture capital & asset management.