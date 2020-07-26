ABB: Analysts hopeful of rebound as Q2 fails to impress the Street

ABB India’s performance for the June quarter (Q2) failed to impress the Street considering that the stock declined 2.6 per cent on Friday, post results announcement. ABB's financial year is from January to December.

Revenue declined 43 per cent year-on-year at Rs 986 crore; excluding the divested solar business, it was down 38 per cent. As the service revenues suffered on account of national lockdown, travel restrictions and non-receipt of delivery clearances, all the key business segments – industrial automation, electrification, motion and robotics – reported ...