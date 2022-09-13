Abrdn sells 2% stake in HDFC Life at Rs 574 a share, mops up Rs 2,469 cr

Abrdn, formerly Standard Life, on Tuesday sold 2 per cent stake in private sector insurer Life Insurance Company. The UK-based firm sold a total of 43 million at Rs 574 apiece to mop up Rs 2,469 crore. of Life last closed at Rs 587. Societe General bought worth Rs 469 crore, Integrated Core Strategies bought shares worth Rs 287 crore and Norges Bank bought shares worth Rs 234 crore, block deal data disclosed by stock exchange showed. Following the share sale, Abrdn’s stake in Life has dropped to 1.7 per cent.

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.