Abu Dhabi's Etihad announces departure of several senior executives

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways said on Sunday its chief commercial officer was leaving the state carrier as part of a broad management restructuring as it struggles through the pandemic.
Robin Kamark, along with three other senior executives, will leave with their responsibilities taken over by other members of management, the airline said in a statement.
Etihad said the changes were made due to the impact of COVID-19 and part of plans to downsize to a mid-sized carrier, a reorganisation announced two years ago.
“As a responsible business, we can no longer continue to incrementally adapt to a marketplace that we believe has changed for the foreseeable future,” Chief Executive Tony Douglas said.
The aviation industry is enduring its worst ever crisis after the coronavirus pandemic this year crippled most flights.
Etihad, which lost $5.62 billion in the four years prior to 2020, has cut jobs and salaries as losses widened this year.
The airline, which once hoped to develop Abu Dhabi into a major air travel hub like neighbouring Dubai, did not outline its vision of a mid-sized carrier.
An Etihad spokeswoman said the airline had no additional comment beyond the statement.
