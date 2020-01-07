JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Kotak Investment Advisors unlikely to bid for Altico Capital India
Business Standard

Accenture to buy Symantec's cybersecurity services business from Broadcom

The acquisition will make Accenture Security one of the leading providers of managed security services

Neha Alawadhi 

Accenture

Accenture has said it will buy Symantec’s cybersecurity services business from Broadcom, but did not disclose the deal value. The acquisition will make Accenture Security one of the leading providers of managed security services, enhancing its ability to help firms rapidly anticipate, detect and respond to cyber threats. Symantec’s portfolio of cybersecurity services includes global threat monitoring and analysis through a network of security operation centers, real-time adversary and industry-specific threat intelligence and incident response services.

First Published: Tue, January 07 2020. 21:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU