Acquired brands Glucon D, Nycil help Zydus Wellness post Rs 80-cr Q1 net

Ahmedabad-based on Wednesday posted a Rs 80.4 crore consolidated net profit for the first quarter ended June 30, 2019 on the back of acquired brands like Glucon D and Nycil. had acquired Heinz India's consumer wellness business for Rs 4,595 crore that brought home brands like Complan, Glucon D and Nycil, among others.

The consolidated net profit stood at Rs 25.73 crore in Q1FY19. But the figure is not comparable with this year's profit due to the acquisitions.

Along with Glucon D and Nycil, Zydus Wellness' own brands Sugar Free, EverYuth Scrub and EverYuth Peel Off have been category leaders themselves, driving the company's business. According to the company, the brands continued to hold strong positions in their respective categories during the past quarter.

The company's total consolidated income from operations rose 333 per cent to Rs 620 crore from Rs 152 crore in Q1FY19.

Quoting the MAT June 2019 report of Nielsen, stated that the brands Sugar Free, Everyuth Scrub, Peel Off Mask, Nycil and Glucon D maintained their number one position in the market. Sugar Free, with a market share of 94.3 per cent, leads the sugar substitute market, EverYuth Scrub, with a market share of 32.7 per cent, and EverYuth Peel Off Mask, with a market share of 84 per cent, were also leading their respective categories. Nycil and Glucon D continued to lead with 33.4 per cent and 59.8 per cent market share, respectively.

"The company continued to strengthen its customer connect with new offerings, expand its reach through e-commerce channels and build brand advocacy, during the quarter," Zydus Wellness stated.