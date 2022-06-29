Actis launches power biz after buying 49% stake in Shapoorji Pallonji unit

-
ALSO READ
What legacy Pallonji Mistry leaves behind?
Low-profile billionaire philanthropist Pallonji Mistry passes away at 93
Towering legacy: Pallonji Mistry's business achievements span continents
Shell to buy Actis-owned renewables firm Sprng Energy for $1.55 bn in India
TMS Ep204: Tiruppur textile, Pallonji Mistry, liquor stocks, tokenisation
-
Actis is launching a power generation business that will pursue gas-fired power projects in Southeast Asia, said the investor in sustainable infrastructure on Wednesday.
Actis announced Bridgin Power following its acquisition of a 49 per cent stake in the Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) group’s 220-megawatt (MW) combined cycle gas turbine power plant in the Bhola region of Bangladesh.
The SP group put the plant on sale in 2020 as part of a group debt-reduction exercise.
Bridgin Power will tap into a total commitment of $400 million of equity from the Actis Energy 5 Fund to set up at least 1.2 gigawatts (GW) of gas power capacity by 2028, it said. The Bhola plant is the first step in that direction.
“We’re excited to be launching a business spanning Southeast Asia, a region which has increasing power demand and where we can leverage Actis’ proven strategy of aggregating energy assets into a scalable regional platform, which enables a just and equitable energy transition," said Sanjiv Aggarwal, partner, energy infrastructure at Actis.
The Bhola plant has a 22-year power purchase agreement with Bangladesh Power Development Board and it achieved commissioning in June 2021. The project was initially financed by Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), Islamic Development Bank and IDCOL Bangladesh, who have now been replaced by a consortium comprising Bank of China, Mizuho and SocGen among others.
"The acquisition of the Bhola asset sets us on our path to create an energy platform of scale, using natural gas as a bridge to a sustainable and low carbon future," said Dennis Foo, Group Chief Executive Officer, Bridgin Power.
Bridgin is led by a management team based in Singapore; its target geographies include Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU