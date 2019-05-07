Activist hedge fund, leadership shift leave imprint on Cognizant

Once considered a worthy competitor to the likes of Accenture and IBM, investors of Cognizant got a rude shock last week when the company guided its worst-ever revenue growth since inception.

The market was not able to come to terms with the changes, given that the top management of the US-based information technology (IT) services firm had painted a rosy picture on its growth prospects just a quarter back. Explaining the rationale behind such a drastic shift, industry experts said the change in the business model, with focus on margins after activist hedge fund Elliott came on board, ...