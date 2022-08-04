JUST IN
Adani Enterprises Q1 results: Net profit rises 73% to Rs 469 cr
Britannia Industries net profit falls 13% to Rs 336 cr; revenue rises 9%
Dabur Q1 profit marginally rises to Rs 441 cr amid inflationary headwinds
Kalyan Jewellers posts Q1 consolidated PAT at Rs 108 cr; revenue jumps 104%
GAIL Q1 net profit rises 51% to Rs 2,157 cr on marketing margin boost
Adani Power logs 16x rise in Q1 net, revenue rises 109% to Rs 13,723 crore
Q1 report card: IndiGo revenue soars 328% to Rs 12,855 crore; loss narrows
Vodafone Idea's Q1 loss narrows to Rs 7,296 cr, appoints Takkar as chairman
Inox Leisure reports Q1 profit of Rs 57 cr on rising footfalls at cinemas
Vodafone Idea Q1 loss marginally narrows to Rs 7,297 cr; ARPU rises 23%
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
'Post-auction spectrum harmonisation process done; allocation by Aug 12'
Business Standard

Adani Enterprises Q1 results: Net profit rises 73% to Rs 469 cr

The company's consolidated revenue from operations surged 225% to Rs 40,844 cr

Topics
Adani Enterprises

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Adani group, adani enterprises

Adani Enterprises on Thursday reported 73% jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 469 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. It reported consolidated net profit of Rs 271 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations surged 225% to Rs 40,844 crore as compard to Rs 12,579 crore in Q1FY22.

"While our diversified growth is reflected across our range of businesses, Adani Enterprises continues to prove itself as one of the world's most successful multi-industry incubators," said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group.

"AEL's incubation strategy has no parallel and we intend to further leverage this unique business model as we transform the Adani Group into an integrated ‘platform of platforms’ with unprecedented access to the Indian consumer. AEL's high growth lays the foundation for us to accelerate the continued development of new businesseslike data centres, airport ecosystems, road and water infrastructure, defence and aerospace, and digital technology services. Through our partnership with TotalEnergies in ANIL, we have also begun our journey to become the world's largest player in green hydrogen."

On Thursday, the company's scrip on BSE closed 0.4% higher at Rs 2,723.
Read our full coverage on Adani Enterprises

First Published: Thu, August 04 2022. 18:49 IST

`
.