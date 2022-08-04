Adani Enterprises Q1 results: Net profit rises 73% to Rs 469 cr

on Thursday reported 73% jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 469 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. It reported consolidated net profit of Rs 271 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations surged 225% to Rs 40,844 crore as compard to Rs 12,579 crore in Q1FY22.

"While our diversified growth is reflected across our range of businesses, continues to prove itself as one of the world's most successful multi-industry incubators," said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group.

"AEL's incubation strategy has no parallel and we intend to further leverage this unique business model as we transform the Adani Group into an integrated ‘platform of platforms’ with unprecedented access to the Indian consumer. AEL's high growth lays the foundation for us to accelerate the continued development of new businesseslike data centres, airport ecosystems, road and water infrastructure, defence and aerospace, and digital technology services. Through our partnership with TotalEnergies in ANIL, we have also begun our journey to become the world's largest player in green hydrogen."

On Thursday, the company's scrip on BSE closed 0.4% higher at Rs 2,723.