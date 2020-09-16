Adani Green Energy's market valuation crosses Rs 1 trillion mark

-
Adani Green Energy has entered the club of companies commanding a market valuation of Rs 1 trillion, helped by continuous rally in its share price.
The company is also Adani Group’s most valued firm in terms of market valuation.
At close of trade on Tuesday, the company's market valuation was Rs 1,04,890.62 crore on the BSE. Its shares closed at Rs 670.65, with a gain of 4.99 per cent on the BSE. The closing price was also its 52-week high. It was the third-consecutive day of gain for Adani Green Energy.
On the NSE, the scrip closed 4.99 per cent higher at Rs 670.80 Among other group companies, Adani Enterprises has a market capitalisation of Rs 31,405.08 crore, while Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone has a valuation of Rs 71,629.41 crore.
