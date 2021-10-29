Adani Group buys minority stake in online travel aggregator Cleartrip

-
ALSO READ
Adani Group to invest in Cleartrip, deepens strategic ties with Flipkart
Covid-19 impact: Adani group asks AAI for more time on airport takeover
Flipkart strengthens supply chain network, aims to create over 100,000 jobs
Air India deal: Tatas back in the cockpit after decades of resistance
AI sale: PSUs set for rerating, divestment agenda gets a push, say analysts
-
The Adani Group on Friday announced it would acquire a significant minority stake in Cleartrip, an online travel aggregator (OTA) and part of the Flipkart Group.
The amount of investment is not disclosed. As part of the investment, Cleartrip will also serve as the Adani Group’s OTA partner. The deal is expected to close in November, subject to customary closing conditions.
Since the acquisition by the Flipkart Group, Cleartrip has seen 10x growth in flight bookings, it said in a statement. The Adani group is India's largest private sector airport operator catering to 25 per cent of the passenger traffic. Trends observed by Adani airports indicate that the number of passengers at airports has increased, reaching close to pre-Covid highs, it said.
The investment will further enhance the strategic partnership between the Adani Group and the Flipkart Group, as both parties work towards serving Indian consumers with a wide gamut of digital offerings.
Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, said: “It is such strategic partnerships among home-grown companies which will eventually create local jobs as well as an Atmanirbhar Bharat. The Cleartrip platform will become an essential part of the broader SuperApp journey we have embarked upon.”
By collaborating with the Adani Group, Cleartrip aims to provide consumers with a seamless travel experience and further accelerate its growth.
Kalyan Krishnamurthy, chief executive officer of Flipkart Group, said: “As travel picks up over the next few months, Cleartrip will continue to focus on providing easy and flexible travel experiences for its customers.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU