Adani Group, Reliance Industries to lock horns for India's data centres

Adani Group and Reliance Industries (RIL) seldom find themselves as competitors to each other. India’s data centre market would prove to be one, where both might be chasing the same set of clients, though for different reasons.

At RIL’s annual general meeting last month, Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director, announced a partnership with Microsoft to launch data centres across India. In January, the Adani Group committed to developing data centres in Andhra Pradesh, with Rs 70,000 crore of investments in digital and energy infrastructure. So far, Adani has made ...