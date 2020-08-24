Adani Group to acquire 74% stake in Mumbai International Airport

Gautam Adani-led Adani Group is set to acquire a 74 per cent stake in Mumbai International Airport (MIAL), which operates the country’s second-largest airport, with the current operator settling its disputes with its minority partner and exiting the venture. With six airports already under its belt, this will make the group the largest private airport operator after GMR Group, which operates Delhi and Hyderabad airports.

The acquisition will also give the Adanis ownership of the upcoming Navi Mumbai airport, in which MIAL holds 74 per cent. Sources said the transaction ...