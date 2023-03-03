Adani Group to hold fixed-income road shows in London, Dubai, US in March

-
ALSO READ
State Bank of India, IDBI Bank hike retail fixed deposit rates
Dubai office rents are rising faster than in New York and London: Report
1.24 million Indian tourists visit Dubai in first 9 months of 2022
Road Safety World Series 2022: Ticket price and how to book tickets?
Why this is not the time to take on very long-term fixed deposit investment
-
India's Adani Group will hold fixed-income road shows this month in London, Dubai, and several cities in the United States, according to a document seen by Reuters, as the conglomerate tries to muster up confidence drained by a U.S. short-seller report.
Adani group management, including group Chief Financial Officer Jugeshinder Singh, will attend the road shows which will run between March 7 to March 15, the document showed.
Adani did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 12:49 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU