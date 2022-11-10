JUST IN
Radisson Hotel Group to launch mid-scale brand Park Inn & Suites
Adani Power inks pact to sell 100% stake in SPPL to ACX for Rs 1,556 cr

The expected timeline for completion of sale/disposal is end of January, 2023

Topics
Adani Power

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Adani power
The proposed transaction falls within the ambit of related party transactions

Adani Power on Thursday said that it has inked a pact to sell 100 per cent stake in Support Properties Private Ltd (SPPL) to AdaniConnex Private Ltd (ACX) at an enterprise value of Rs 1,556.5 crore.

"Adani Power Ltd has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to sell its 100 per cent equity stake in its wholly-owned subsidiary Support Properties Private Ltd (SPPL) to AdaniConnex Private Ltd (ACX)," a BSE filing stated.

It stated that the enterprise valuation is Rs 1,556.5 crore subject to adjustments on closing date. ACX is a 50:50 joint venture between Adani Enterprises Limited, which is a promoter group company, and EdgeConneX.

It is engaged in the business of developing world-class data centres and providing co-location hosting and ancillary services.

The proposed transaction falls within the ambit of related party transactions. The proposed transaction is done on an arm's length basis, it stated.

The expected timeline for completion of sale/disposal is end of January, 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 23:25 IST

