PwC India completes acquisition of Venerate Solutions Private Ltd
Business Standard

Adani Power Q1 net profit surges 16-fold to Rs 4,780 cr; stock rises 3.5%

The company's consolidated revenue from operations rose 109% to Rs 13,723 cr

Topics
Adani Power | Q1 results

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Adani group, adani enterprises

Adani Power on Wednesday reported 16-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 4,780 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. It reported consolidated net profit of Rs 278 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations rose 109% to Rs 13,723 crore as compared to Rs 6,569 crore in Q1FY22.

On Wednesday, the company's scrip on BSE closed 3.5% higher at Rs 340.

"Regulatory issues that were outstanding since long are nearing full resolution," said the company in a stock exchange filing.
First Published: Wed, August 03 2022. 15:34 IST

