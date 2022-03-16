Adani's wealth jumped the most in 2021, Nykaa CEO newest billionaire: Hurun

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, has registered a 24 per cent rise in his wealth to $103 billion and has retained the wealthiest Asian title for the second consecutive year, as per M3M Hurun Global List 2022.

At the same time, with a 153 per cent increase in wealth, Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani group, has become the second richest Asian and is the biggest gainer in the world in 2022 by adding $49 billion to his wealth last year. The report said in terms of the number of billionaires who have added $1billion or more over the last year, India comfortably occupies third ...