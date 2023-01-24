JUST IN
Edtechs' Budget wishlist: Lower taxes, higher funding, greater incentives
Adani slips to 4, Bezos enters top 3 in world's richest people list

The net worth of Gautam Adani, the chairman of Indian conglomerate Adani Group, now stands at $120 billion while Jeff Bezos net worth rose to $121 billion

Topics
Gautam Adani | Jeff Bezos | Adani Group

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Gautam Adani

Gautam Adani, billionaire and richest Indian and Asian in the world saw a slip in his ranking in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, reported LiveMint.

According to the report, Gautam Adani's ranking has now slipped to the fourth in the world's richest list and Amazon's top boss Jeff Bezos is now the third world's richest man.

Jeff Bezos is the founder of Amazon, the world's biggest online retailer. Bezos' Seattle-based company sells electronics, household goods and other products through its flagship website. He also owns space exploration company Blue Origin.

The net worth of Gautam Adani, the chairman of Indian conglomerate Adani Group, now stands at $120 billion while Jeff Bezos net worth rose to $121 billion, as of 24 January 2023. According to Bloomberg data, Bernard Arnault with $188 billion remains the richest person on the earth. Gautam Adani saw his net worth decline by $872 million in the last 24 hours, and he has lost $683 million year-to-date.

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index prepares the daily rankings of 500 people. The figures are updated at the close of every trading day in New York.

The top two richest people on the planet are Bernard Arnault of Louis Vitton and Elon Musk, who is the owner of Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 16:12 IST

