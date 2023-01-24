Adani slips to 4, Bezos enters top 3 in world's richest people list

-
ALSO READ
Gautam Adani overtakes Jeff Bezos to become world's second richest
Confluent's Neha Narkhede enters Hurun's ten richest Indian women list
Keep cash on hand, don't buy TV, fridge this holiday season: Jeff Bezos
Jeff Bezos may sell Washington Post to buy American football team: Report
12 Indians have a net worth of more than Rs 1 trillion, shows a new report
-
Gautam Adani, billionaire and richest Indian and Asian in the world saw a slip in his ranking in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, reported LiveMint.
According to the report, Gautam Adani's ranking has now slipped to the fourth in the world's richest list and Amazon's top boss Jeff Bezos is now the third world's richest man.
Jeff Bezos is the founder of Amazon, the world's biggest online retailer. Bezos' Seattle-based company sells electronics, household goods and other products through its flagship website. He also owns space exploration company Blue Origin.
The net worth of Gautam Adani, the chairman of Indian conglomerate Adani Group, now stands at $120 billion while Jeff Bezos net worth rose to $121 billion, as of 24 January 2023. According to Bloomberg data, Bernard Arnault with $188 billion remains the richest person on the earth. Gautam Adani saw his net worth decline by $872 million in the last 24 hours, and he has lost $683 million year-to-date.
The Bloomberg Billionaires Index prepares the daily rankings of 500 people. The figures are updated at the close of every trading day in New York.
The top two richest people on the planet are Bernard Arnault of Louis Vitton and Elon Musk, who is the owner of Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 16:12 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU