Adani Ports to acquire 97% stake in Marine Infrastructure for Rs 19.50 bn

-
ALSO READ
Adani Ports signs deal with IOC to offer LNG regasification services
Major ports redefine strategies to meet target volumes, boost revenues
With 3% cargo traffic growth, ports prepare to meet FY18 target volumes
Kerala govt mulls Adani plea to review penalty for Vizhinjam port delay
Andhra Pradesh govt selects Adani Ports to develop Bhavanapadu Port
-
Adani Ports has decided to buy 97 per cent stake in Marine Infrastructure, which oversees operations of Kattupalli Port near Chennai, for an enterprise value of Rs 19.50 billion.
The company has signed Share Purchase Agreement with Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Marine Infrastructure Developer Pvt Ltd (MIDPL) and L&T Shipbuilding to acquire 97 per cent stake of Marine Infrastructure Developer Pvt Ltd, which is engaged in constructing, maintaining, developing and operating the port.
The consideration is in the form of cash. Of the Rs 19.50 billion enterprise value, Rs 3.88 billion is the consideration for the acquisition of shares and the balance Rs 15.62 billion is towards the settlement of liabilities of MIDPL.
In 2016-17, MIDPL has clocked a revenue of Rs 986.4 million, while in 2017-18 it was nil.
The acquisition will further strengthen Adani's presence in East Coast and will enable the company to develop container terminal operation to increase market share in container, bulk terminal operation and marine services.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU