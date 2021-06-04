Adani to offer green tariff to all consumers at a slightly higher cost

Mumbai Limited (AEML), the power distribution utility in Mumbai suburban area, is offering Green to all its customers. All consumers right from corporates, industrial, commercial and residential consumers can now switch to by paying marginally extra.

The switch can be done with the immediate billing cycle and customers will receive a Green Power Certificate on a monthly basis, with a separate green coloured bill, indicating a separate line that reads: Green Power

As per a company statement, consumers will have to pay an additional 0.66 paise per unit for opting Green Initiative and they will have the freedom to choose what percentage of their total power consumption should come from