Adani Total Gas to set up 1500 EV charging stations in India

Adani Total Gas, India’s leading City Gas Distribution company, has forayed into electric mobility by launching its first electric vehicle charging station (EVCS) in Ahmedabad. The EVCS, located at ATGL’s CNG station at Maninagar in Ahmedabad, will enable quick turnaround time for EV owners using digital platforms.
The company aims to expand its network by setting up 1,500 EVCS across the country and has kept an expansion plan ready once demand for EV ecosystem picks up in India.
“The commencement of EV business with setting up the first charging station in Ahmedabad is yet another milestone for Adani Total Gas to provide choice of newer green fuel to the larger consumer base in India while timely ceasing an emerging business opportunity aligned to our vision to offer sustainable fuelling solutions on across all major cities and towns in India.” said Suresh P Manglani, CEO of Adani Total Gas.
