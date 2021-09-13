Adani Transmission, Max Financials, Laurus Labs to gain from FTSE rejig

Shares of Adani Transmission, Max Financials and are likely to see buying by overseas entities following the semi-annual rejig in the FTSE indices slated for Friday.

According to analysts tracking index compositions, the three stocks are part of several other domestic that are likely to get added to the FTSE indices.

is expected to see the largest inflows on account of the inclusion at $121 million, followed by at $44 million and at $43 million. Shares of rose 3.75 per cent on Monday to close at a new high of Rs 1,871, with the company's market cap crossing the Rs 2 trillion mark.

Analysts expect a whole bunch of other stocks to get added to the MSCI Allcap index. Some of them include Max Health (estimated inflow of $21 million), Happiest Minds ($9 million) and SKF India ($13 million).