Adani Wilmar aims to shake off edible oil tag with new Fortune brand logo

In another step to establish itself as a foods brand rather than just an player, Ltd (AWL) has acquired a new logo for its 'Fortune' brand.

Despite operating now in five categories including edible oil, pulses, rice, wheat flour (atta) and sugar, over 90 per cent of consumers still associate the Fortune brand with edible oil, said Angshu Mallick, deputy chief operating officer of citing a survey.

"In less than two decades, Fortune brand has evolved from being the number one cooking oil brand to be among the fastest growing foods brands in India. The new visual identity is to convey this transformation to our customers. The new logo reflects modern aesthetics while keeping intact the Fortune brand’s core philosophy," Mallick said. The new logo, therefore, sports a flower blossom in the place of the alphabet 'O' in Fortune.

According to Mallick, its purpose is to inspire consumers to be adventurous with Fortune foods, to go on a journey of exploration, to discover a world of dazzling flavour and be empowered by fresh challenges.

"The transformation of Fortune’s visual identity is also aimed at defending its position in strong markets, strengthening its position in other markets, and to continue to be relevant to younger households, the millennial generation, through the values they believe in," he added.

Launched in 2000 as brand 'Fortune' with three offerings including Fortune Soyabean Oil, Fortune Sunflower Oil, and Fortune Cottonseed Oil, it became one of the largest selling cooking oil brands in India in just 18 months. Fortune entered the foods segment in the year 2013, with the launch of besan, followed by the launch of Soya Chunks in 2014, Basmati rice in 2015, and Wheat Flour in 2017. The ready-to-cook Khichdi was launched in 2019.

Currently, Fortune offers a range of oils spanning across soya, sunflower, mustard, groundnut, cottonseed, rice bran, and Fortune Vivo Pro Sugar Conscious Oil. Brand Fortune has also been extended to food categories such as wheat flour, Basmati rice, pulses, soya chunks, besan, and the recently launched ready-to-cook Khichdi.

On the back of the new logo, the company expects to grow its foods business from contributing just 10 per cent to the revenue currently to around 30 per cent in next 3-5 years.

The company has also roped in creative agency Ogilvy even as the new packaging design as well as the expanded foods offerings, shall be communicated through a 360 degree campaign featuring Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and spanning TV, press, outdoor, mobile, digital, social and in-store.