Adidas jogs ahead in profit race, rival Puma bleeds in Indian markets

Adidas has trumped its German sportswear rival Puma in the race to shore up profit in India. As of December last year, Puma surpassed its closest rival Adidas to become the largest sportswear brand in India but it continues to lose money in the country. The journey of two of the largest sportswear brands —both from Germany — are on divergent paths in the local market.

Closest rival Adidas, however, has managed to improve its bottom line in recent years. Group company Reebok India, too, has shown improvement in margins. During the last two years, Puma has managed to ...