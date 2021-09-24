Aditya Birla AMC eyes Rs 20,500 cr valuation in Rs 2,768 cr IPO

-
ALSO READ
CG Power case delays Aditya Birla Sun Life's IPO by at least 3 months
IPO frenzy can dent secondary market liquidity, cap market upside: Analysts
Market rally a pick-me-up for Nifty 50 Equal Weight Fund, say experts
Aditya Birla AMC to launch Rs 3,000-cr IPO next week
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC receives Sebi's final approval for IPO
-
Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company (AMC) is looking at valuations of Rs 20,500 crore in its initial public offering (IPO)—the fourth by a domestic mutual fund house.
The maiden offering will remain open between September 29 and October 1. The price band is Rs 695-712 per share. At the upper band, the issue size would be Rs 2,768 crore.
The IPO will entirely be a secondary share sale by promoters Aditya Birla Capital (ABCL) and Sun Life AMC.
The domestic partner is selling 2.85 million shares–less than one per cent of its stake–to raise about Rs 203 crore. Meanwhile, Canadian firm Sun Life will divest 12.56 per cent holding, or 36 million shares, to raise Rs 2,565 crore at the top end of the price band.
Currently, ABCL holds a 51 per cent stake, while Sun Life holds the remaining 49 per cent. Following the IPO, the total promoter stake in the fund house will fall from 100 per cent at present to 86.5 per cent.
Aditya Birla AMC is the country’s largest non-banking affiliated fund house in terms of assets under management (AUM) and fourth overall.
For the quarter ended June 2021, Aditya Birla AMC had an average AUM of Rs 2.84 trillion. it had reported net profit of Rs 155 crore on revenues of Rs 336 crore.
UTI AMC was the last MF to come out with an IPO. Its stock has more than doubled since listing exactly a year ago.
The Street has largely been bullish on AMC stocks given their sound fundamentals and return on equity (RoE) ratio. Experts say the companies in the space stand have high growth potential given the low penetration of financial products in the country. However, regulatory tightening and focus on lowering costs are seen as headwinds for the industry.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU