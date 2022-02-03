Aditya Birla Capital Q3 consolidated net doubles to Rs 577 cr

-
ALSO READ
In legal fight with Lodha family, MP Birla firms set for showdown at AGMs
Street signs: Hotels stocks on investors' radar, Aditya Birla MF GMP at 10%
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC allots shares worth Rs 789 cr to anchor investors
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC IPO subscribed 56% on Day-1
TiE names Kumar Mangalam Birla as Global Entrepreneur of the year
-
Aditya Birla Capital Ltd’s (ABCL) consolidated net profit doubled, year on year, to Rs 577 crore in quarter ended December 2021 (Q3Fy22) on improvement in interest margins in lending activity and gains for sale of stake in mutual fund entity.
It had reported net profit of Rs 288 crore in the same quarter last year (Q3FY21).
ABCL, financial services arm of Aditya Birla group, said consolidated PAT includes net gain of Rs 161 crore from sale of about one per cent stake in the Asset Management Company through its Initial Public Offering in October 2021.
ABCL shares closed one per cent lower at Rs 124.85 per share on BSE.
The overall lending book (NBFC and Housing Finance) grew seven per cent YoY to Rs 61,411 crore, making it a lending portfolio of scale. NBFC arm’s loan portfolio expanded by nine per cent YoY Rs 49,805 crore. Its net interest margin expanded by 100 basis points YoY at 6.24 per cent on growth in retail and SME segments and lower cost of borrowing, the company said.
Under its housing finance arm, the loan book stood at Rs 11,606 crore. Its Net interest margin rose by 75 basis points YoY at 4.21 per cent in Q3FY22, it added.
The company’s focus on building scale, growing its retail base and delivering consistent profitability, continues to yield results. The retailisation strategy has led to the active customer base growing 46 per cent YoY to Rs 31 million.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU