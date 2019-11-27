Aditya Birla Sun Life MF side-pockets exposure to Essel Group company

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund (ABSL MF) has created a segregated portfolio — commonly referred to as side-pocketing — for its investment in Essel Group company Adilink Infra & Multitrading which has gone sour.

Three ABSL MF’s schemes — ABSL Medium Term Fund, ABSL Credit Risk Fund and ABSL Dynamic Bond Fund — had subscribed to Adilink’s debentures worth Rs 793 crore which were due in March 2020. The move to create a side pocket was triggered by Adilink’s failure to repay investors. “On November 25, 2019, payments from Adilink were ...