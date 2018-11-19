Advance tax ruling casts shadow over IT firms on possible tax liability

A recent advance ruling by tax authorities, making back office services provided by a company to global firms taxable under the Goods and Services Tax (GST), has sent shockwaves across the IT and BPO industry.

While the industry body Nasscom has come out strongly against the ruling demanding clarity, tax experts are of the opinion that it will open up a ‘pandora's box’ leading to litigations in coming days.

Though an advance ruling is only applicable to the applicant party and can't be considered as a precedent for future rulings, the IT/ITeS industry is worried that the interpretation of the ruling may result in losing the tax benefits that the sector is currently enjoying as its services have been categorised as exports.

"The recent ruling by the Authority of Advance Ruling (AAR) (in the case of M/s Vservglobal) has taken the industry by surprise as it seeks to treat services provided on 'own account' basis as 'intermediary' services," Nasscom said in a statement on Monday.

"This could lead to unwarranted disputes and uncertainty in case of exports as once a service is treated as 'intermediary' under the GST, then these would not qualify as export even if they are rendered to overseas entities," the industry body, added.

As per the AAR ruling, back office support services qualify as intermediary services and not exports. This means, all the IT services players and business process management (BPM) firms along with the global in-house centres (GICs) of multinational firms will now be liable to pay 18 per cent GST on their services.

As India is a large hub for exports of an array of ITeS services with exports of over $126 billion in FY18, the ruling can result in substantial tax demand against all the big players. Apart from IT & ITeS players, this will also have a direct impact on more than 500 GICs in the country which cumulatively employ more than 350,000 people.

"If the implication of this ruling is not suitably clarified, it will make our companies non-competitive in the global market, potentially resulting in loss of revenue, jobs and customers," Nasscom said.

According to legal experts, through the verdict is an advance ruling, lack of clarity on the categorisation of services will create confusion in the IT industry.

"In case of an intermediary services contract, usually three parties are involved. Now, if the companies working in the IT services space are party to any such tripartite contract, that amount of service can be interpreted as intermediary services and will be liable to taxation," said Gyanendra Tripathi, partner (tax & regulatory services) at global audit firm, EY.

He, however, added that there are legal remedies available against the ruling as it can be challenged before the appellate authority.

Another tax consultants working in corporate tax domain said that companies should not jump the gun fearing tax demand from retrospective period as interpretation of tax law is very case specific.