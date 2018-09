After acquiring Costa, Coca-Cola planning to bid for GSK's Horlicks: Report

The Co. is moving forward with its interest in Plc’s Indian malted milk drink company Ltd, according to the Sunday Telegraph.

The company is making preparations ahead of a deadline for first-round bids, said the newspaper, which didn’t say where it got the information. The newspaper has previously reported that the transaction may be valued at 3 billion pounds ($3.9 billion).

Coca-Cola’s interest in comes just weeks after its acquisition of U.K. coffee chain Costa for 3.9 billion pounds, reflecting the company’s strategy to diversify away from soft drinks. Coca Cola, its adviser Citigroup and declined to comment to the Sunday Telegraph.

announced a strategic review of and other nutrition-focused products in March to potentially help fund its $13-billion buyout of Novartis AG’s stake in their consumer healthcare joint venture.

Other large consumer retail such as Kellogg Co., Unilever Plc, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, and have also registered interest in Horlicks, according to the Sunday Telegraph, as well as private equity firm KKR & Co Inc.